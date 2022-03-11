Jane Street Group LLC Sells 357,033 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,033 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 177,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDLV stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

