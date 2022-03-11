Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JHG. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

NYSE JHG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.33. 1,641,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,778. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 691,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,753,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden bought 500,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $15,968,848.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,755,000 after buying an additional 4,570,336 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 439.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,529,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,321,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,968,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,325,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,563,000 after buying an additional 918,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

