Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 3,184 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,050,000 after acquiring an additional 382,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,611 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,518,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,089,000 after acquiring an additional 301,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,703,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after acquiring an additional 83,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after acquiring an additional 138,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

