Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,979,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock opened at $159.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

