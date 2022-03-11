Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $676,000 in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,418,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 638.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after buying an additional 147,433 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,630,000 after buying an additional 96,516 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after buying an additional 88,432 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 135,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after buying an additional 42,844 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LFUS stock opened at $244.80 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

