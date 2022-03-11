Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $851,000 in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

SBSW opened at $18.45 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

