Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 14.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 80.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 120.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.37. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

