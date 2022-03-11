Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,969,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $137,980,000 after purchasing an additional 307,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,986 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

NYSE PFGC opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 192.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

