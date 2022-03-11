JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €26.50 by Barclays

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been given a €26.50 ($28.80) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($29.89) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.04) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.87 ($27.03).

Shares of DEC stock traded up €0.84 ($0.91) during trading on Thursday, reaching €21.00 ($22.83). 236,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($29.37) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($40.11). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.06.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

