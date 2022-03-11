JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 620,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,487,000 after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 442.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

JD opened at $52.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $94.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

