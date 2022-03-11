Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Down 68.6% in February

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the February 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS JROOF traded up 0.01 on Friday, hitting 0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,315. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 1-year low of 0.40 and a 1-year high of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.50 and its 200 day moving average is 0.51.
About Jericho Energy Ventures
