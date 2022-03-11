Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Down 68.6% in February

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the February 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS JROOF traded up 0.01 on Friday, hitting 0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,315. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 1-year low of 0.40 and a 1-year high of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.50 and its 200 day moving average is 0.51.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields. Its project portfolio is located in central Oklahoma. The company was founded BY Allen Wilson on October 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

