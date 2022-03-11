Jet2 (LON:JET2) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.62) price objective on the stock.

JET2 has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.70) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. reissued an under review rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.70) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

JET2 opened at GBX 1,106.50 ($14.50) on Monday. Jet2 has a 1-year low of GBX 912.40 ($11.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.61). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,256.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65. The company has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -6.09.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

