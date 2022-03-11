JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EARN. BTIG Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.76. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently -244.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $1,121,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 109,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 84,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

