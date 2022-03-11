JOE (JOE) Market Capitalization Achieves $163.09 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $163.09 million and approximately $24.81 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.21 or 0.06605423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,782.28 or 0.99981440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00042003 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 180,823,789 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

