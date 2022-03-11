John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.6% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 89,596 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

JBSS opened at $79.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average of $84.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.22. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

