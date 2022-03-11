John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Short Interest Up 1,024.7% in February

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 1,024.7% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.4 days.

Shares of MZTLF remained flat at $$7.47 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. John Menzies has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

Get John Menzies alerts:

John Menzies Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Menzies Plc engages in the provision of logistics and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Aviation, and Corporate. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution along with marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment includes cargo and passenger ground handling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.