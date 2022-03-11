Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,198 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 3.4% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,716 shares of company stock worth $5,499,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,137,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,196. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

