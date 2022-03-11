JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EOAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.59) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($14.89) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.30 ($13.37).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.29 ($11.18) on Tuesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.28) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($11.74). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.40.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

