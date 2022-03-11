JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€9.00” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.78) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.61) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($7.93) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.59) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.78) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.83) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.80 ($8.48).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SHA stock opened at €5.43 ($5.90) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($18.20). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €6.65 and its 200-day moving average is €6.96.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.