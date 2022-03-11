JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 8 (LON:JMF)

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON JMF opened at GBX 1,031.40 ($13.51) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £241.20 million and a P/E ratio of -7.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,184.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,314.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 885 ($11.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,585.23 ($20.77).

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

