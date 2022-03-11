JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 8 (LON:JMF)

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON JMF opened at GBX 1,031.40 ($13.51) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £241.20 million and a P/E ratio of -7.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,184.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,314.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 885 ($11.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,585.23 ($20.77).
