Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBAXY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

JBAXY stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 258,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,647. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.