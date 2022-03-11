KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KALV stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,150. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a market cap of $379.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.82. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $36.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,504,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 87,978 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 138,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KALV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

