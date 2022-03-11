KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of KBR traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.28. 48,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,309. KBR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 613.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 488.89%.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in KBR by 9,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in KBR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in KBR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

