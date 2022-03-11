KE (NYSE:BEKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. KE updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of KE stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. KE has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.23.

Get KE alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,300,000 after buying an additional 1,074,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 151,532 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of KE by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 875,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 526,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 176,846 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Company Profile (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.