KE (NYSE:BEKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. KE updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

BEKE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 803,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,558,768. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.23. KE has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $72.49.

Get KE alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KE by 7.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KE by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 61,898 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.02.

About KE (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.