KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $11.00

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $11.46. KE shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 357,519 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.02.

The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 261.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 342.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

