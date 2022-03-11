Keelan Adamson Sells 349,418 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RIG stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 120,643 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 454,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

