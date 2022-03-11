Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) has been given a C$6.50 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.06.

TSE:KEL traded down C$0.19 on Friday, hitting C$5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 402,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,869. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.74. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$6.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$163,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

