Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Kempner Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded up $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $89.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,534,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $93.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.