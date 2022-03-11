Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded up $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $89.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,534,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $93.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

