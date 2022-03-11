Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 2.6% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 64,785 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after buying an additional 1,015,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.07. 4,998,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,724,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

