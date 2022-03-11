Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.25.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62. On average, research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $234,980.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,189 shares of company stock worth $2,174,356. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 101.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 139,537 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,985,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

