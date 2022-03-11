Kevin M. King Sells 6,815 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRTC opened at $124.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.19 and its 200-day moving average is $95.81. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $147.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,354,000. Bradley Mark J. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,349,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.