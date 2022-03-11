Kevin M. King Sells 6,815 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of IRTC opened at $124.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.19 and its 200-day moving average is $95.81. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $147.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.15.
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
