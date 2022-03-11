KeyCorp Cuts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $61.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $97.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.21.

ASAN stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Asana has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $16,457,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,932,500 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

