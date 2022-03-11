KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

KeyCorp stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.66%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

