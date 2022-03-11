Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.71

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.71 and last traded at $74.61, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 82.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 20.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after acquiring an additional 141,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

