Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after buying an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,496,000 after purchasing an additional 913,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

KMB stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $118.56 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

