Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 26,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,288. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.98.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Kingstone Companies (Get Rating)

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.