Klever (KLV) Hits Market Cap of $66.38 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $66.38 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

