Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,564 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Kohl’s stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Kohl’s (Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.