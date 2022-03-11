Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.99 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001261 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $63.99 million and $1.90 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.33 or 0.00392297 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00077937 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00097936 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002982 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,655,167 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.