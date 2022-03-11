Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Announces Earnings Results

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kopin had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of KOPN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.57. 1,307,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,790. The firm has a market cap of $236.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.12. Kopin has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47.

Get Kopin alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kopin by 189.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kopin by 366.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kopin by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. 34.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kopin (Get Rating)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.