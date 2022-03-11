Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Announces Earnings Results

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kopin had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.
Shares of KOPN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.57. 1,307,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,790. The firm has a market cap of $236.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.12. Kopin has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
About Kopin (Get Rating)
Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.
