Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.49-1.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.28 million.Korn Ferry also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.490-$1.630 EPS.

Shares of KFY stock traded down $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 805,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,936. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.55. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after buying an additional 253,852 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.