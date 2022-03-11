KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 1,192.5% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of KSRYY opened at $21.01 on Friday. KOSÉ has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

