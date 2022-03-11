Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating) by 300.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 62,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

DDM opened at $66.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $82.69.

