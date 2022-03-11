Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 892 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $87.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.72.

