Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STRL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of STRL opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.21. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

