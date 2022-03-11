Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $956.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

