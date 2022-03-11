Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DBRG opened at $7.09 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About DigitalBridge Group (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.