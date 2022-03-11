Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average of $79.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.