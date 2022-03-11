Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $222.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.84 and its 200 day moving average is $250.21. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.42 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

